This site uses cookies to help make it more useful and reliable. Our Cookies page explains what they are, which ones we use, and how you can manage or remove them. — Don't show this message again

Computing Insight UK 2024
20 May 2024
Yes
-  

 

 

The theme for CIUK 2024 is Catalysing Research. The UK's premier conference for HPC and associated science takes place in Manchester on 5-6 December 2024.

Yes

​​​​​​​​​​

 


​​​READ OUR EXCITING ANNOUNCEMENT ABOUT CIUK 2024​

​​

Thursday 5 - Friday 6 December 2024​​

CIUK 2024 Plain Header.jpg

Computing Insight UK 2024 will take place at Manchester Central Convention Complex on Thursday 5 and Friday 6 December 2024. The theme for this years conference is Catalysing Research.

Sponsors_28June_11am.png

CIUK 2024 will include an ex​hibition of the latest hardware and software releases plus a full, two day programme of presentations and a series of parallel breakout sessions. There will be a poster competition plus the fifth instalment of the CIUK Student Cluster Challenge​. We will also present our annual Jacky Pallas Memorial Award​.

Register-to-Exhibit-at-CIUK2024.png   Register-to-Attend-CIUK2024.png   Enter-the-Cluster-Challenge.png


The best way to ensure that you do not miss any announcements about future CIUK events is to subscribe to the CIUK mailing list - or follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn.

What is Computing Insight UK?

If you have never attended a Computing I​n​sight UK conference before and want to know what it is all about you can check out our "What is CIUK?"​ section on the website. We also have a highlights video from a previous event that gives a good overview of what is involved...​

 


Need help ​during Computing Insight UK?

Look out for the yellow shirts! You can find our team on the main registration desk or around the exhibition floor.​
We will be happy to help with any questions or enquiries... feel free to ask.

IMG_4068.JPEG  IMG_1785.jpg  


Information from previous CIUK conferences, including proceedings, presentations and photos, is available below for reference...

CIUK 20223

​CIUK 2022
​CIUK 2021

​CIUK 2020
CIUK 2020 Plain Header
​CIUK 2019
​CIUK 201​8


You can also find a selecion of videos from previous conferences on our YouTube channel...

YouTube_Playlist_Cover.png


​​Follow us on Twitter and LinkedIn for the latest news, updates and announcements...   Twitter Box​ LiknedIn_Logo.png






Contact: Computing Insight UK

Loading